Basil M. Kahwash, MD

Vanderbilt Asthma, Sinus and Allergy Program

Basil has spoken about this subject with local news media before (https://www.wkrn.com/news/health-news/culprit-behind-most-peoples-allergy-symptoms-in-middle-tennessee/).

Higher CO2 levels may have already contributed to the longer pollen seasons we're seeing. As they rise, I'd expect allergy seasons to continue getting longer. This means greater pollen exposure, especially for people who live in cities. Eventually it will cause more severe allergy symptoms and may even translate to a greater prevalence of environmental allergy cases.