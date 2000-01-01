Newswise Review

|URL
|Type
|www.newswise.com/articles/list...
|Homepage
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Phone
|Billy 14
|Adrienne Coleman
|email@email.com
|ExpertPhone ExpertPhone
|expertPhone@gmail.co...
|Testing Headshot
|headshot@gmail.com
|Sohan Testing Sohan Testing
|sohan@newswise.com
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Phone
|Vishal Bharti
|Web Developer
|vishal@newswise.com
|09896699774