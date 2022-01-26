With the Omicron wave, how will employers adapt and what’s to come for the future of work? The American workplace is restless, how long will we continue to see strikes and labor protest activity continue? Labor shortages are ongoing, will we see the Great Resignation keep up?

The following Cornell University labor experts are available to weigh in on these questions and more as we start the new year. Additional experts on these topics can be found here.

The future of work

Bradford Bell is a professor in strategic human resources and director of the Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies. He can provide expertise on remote work strategies including how employers may walk back plans for workers to return to the office as concern over the Omicron variant grows.

Nellie Brown is a certified industrial hygienist and director of workplace health and safety programs for the Worker Institute. She can offer expertise and insight on how businesses can continue to evolve to keep their employees and customers safe as new Covid variant waves move through the country.

Union organizing and strikes

Kate Bronfenbrenner, senior lecturer, is an expert on union and employer strategies in organizing and bargaining in the global economy. She recently was awarded grant funding to conduct a multi-industry study of worker organizing efforts in the U.S. and their outcomes.

Harry Katz, professor of collective bargaining, is an expert in trade unions, contract negotiations and collective bargaining.

Johnnie Kallas, is the project director for the Labor Action Tracker and can speak to data related to the recent increase in strikes.

Labor shortages

Rebecca Kehoe is an associate professor of human resource studies and can weigh in on the ongoing period of record turnover and offer insight on how employers should be managing employee exits.

Erica Groshen, senior economics advisor, is a labor statistics expert and researches jobless recoveries, wage rigidity and dispersion, and the role of employers in the labor market. She was also the former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Adam Seth Litwin, associate professor of labor relations, law, and history, researches the determinants and impact of labor relations structures and technological change. He can speak to labor shortages in the healthcare sector and ways hospitals can address the growing problem.

Arthur Wheaton is a workplace and industry education specialist and specializes in the auto and aerospace industries. He can speak to how airline industries disruptions mirror the supply chain issues facing the globe as well as how additional labor shortages are exacerbating a bad situation with the supply chain.

Vaccine mandates

Risa Lieberwitz is a professor of labor and employment law and academic director of the Worker Institute. Prof. Lieberwitz is available to discuss legal issues surrounding the arguments and implications for municipalities that have enacted vaccine mandates outside of the OSHA rule – like NYC.

