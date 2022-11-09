Newswise — Laura Lindberg, Professor in the Department of Urban-Global Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health and the former Principal Research Scientist at the Guttmacher Institute, is available to speak on the implications of the abortion rights victories in the midterm elections.

“Last night, abortion rights won in referendums across the country. The American people made it clear that they support reproductive autonomy and don’t want the government interfering in their personal decision-making about if and when to have children. Pundits who said ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ too often ignored what voters know: abortion is an economic issue. The costs of being a parent are especially salient in the current economy as people feel the impact of inflation in their everyday lives.”