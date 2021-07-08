Expert Pitch
Thunderbird School of Global Management

Space Race with China: Expert Talk & Interview Availability

8-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT, by Thunderbird School of Global Management
A New Space Race? Rediscovering Star Wars and the new High Frontier

Tuesday, July 13 at 4PM EDT.

The Foreign Press Association is hosting a critical talk by space policy and business expert Professor Greg Autry on China’s advances in space exploration and the technological challenge that Chinese progress represents to the United States in the public and private space sectors.

Professor Autry will focus on China's recent successes in space and what they mean for NASA and US space policy along with private sector implications.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__tQKqZ8-Twi-b1VSkZZr3g

  

 

More info:

American space policy expert Greg Autry, PhD briefs the FPA on the unique challenges ahead for the international use of space, the “final frontier,” not least since China, inventor of the rocket, is well and truly over the moon - and now on Mars as well.

In a replay of the Sputnik challenge, can western economic models beat Beijing’s state-directed effort? Autry maintains that China is already undermining the markets and investment opportunities of Western Commercial Space firms with the usual “dump and pump” play of subsidizing SOEs and “national champions” to grab market share and kill off the competition.

Bill Holstein, current President of the Overseas Press Club Foundation notes that the advances the Chinese are currently making at US expense in technology may see China (with Russian help) pose a serious threat to US aspirations in space.

Join Ian Williams, FPA President, Greg Autry and Bill Holstein to discuss the issues and implications of the new space race on July 13th at 4PM EDT.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__tQKqZ8-Twi-b1VSkZZr3g

 

