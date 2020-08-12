Professor Rowell’s research interests revolve around risk regulation, the environment, and human behavior. She has taught courses on environmental law, administrative law, behavioral law and economics, risk and the environment, law and sustainable economic development, and valuation. Her research focuses on integrating scientific and social science insights into risk regulation and on the interactions between law, science, social science, and policy.
Her key interest areas are regulation and risk analysis, environmental law and policy, climate change, cost-benefit analysis, law, and psychology.
Recently, her research has focused on bringing interdisciplinary insights into environmental law. This year she published three books: The Psychology of Environmental Law (with Kenworthey Bilz), which explores the relationship between environmental law and psychology, and two companion volumes – A Guide to U.S. Environmental Law and A Guide to EU Environmental Law (with Josephine van Zeben) – which are designed to make environmental law accessible to non-legal readers and to foreign lawyers. Her past scholarly work has been published in law reviews and interdisciplinary journals including Science, the Harvard Environmental Law Review, and the University of Chicago Law Review.
Professor Rowell has been a visiting professor at Duke Law School (2018) and Harvard Law School (2015-16) and was a visiting researcher at Oxford University (2015, 2016). In 2015, she also completed a federal detail at the Environmental Protection Agency, and was named a University Scholar through a program at the University of Illinois meant to recognize the university’s “very best teachers and scholars.”
Before joining the Illinois faculty in 2010, Professor Rowell was a Bigelow Fellow and Lecturer in Law at the University of Chicago Law School, from which she also received her J.D. After law school, Professor Rowell practiced at Perkins Coie LLP in Seattle. Professor Rowell has a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology/archaeology, which she earned from the University of Washington at the age of 18. Before law school, she worked as an encyclopedia entry writer and as a video game tester.
“The guarantee of worker protections that so many of us presume we have seems like it’s falling down here,” Rowell said. “As we see more fires, we’re going to see more risks. Does every single state then need to fill this gap?”
“This is a substantial step forward, at least in my view,” Arden Rowell, a professor of law at the University of Illinois and a leading expert on the valuation of non-American lives in climate regulation, told me.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Indoor Environmental Law
|
2023
|
Improving Outer Space
|
2023
|
Environmental Law and Psychology
|
2022
|
The Psychology of Pollution Control
|
2022
|
Disgust, Sincere Bias, and Bedeviled Cost-Benefit Analysis: A Psychological Response to Reviving Rationality
|
2021
|
Ethical and Trans-Economic Decisions Inside Regulatory Cost-Benefit Analysis
|
2021
|
Systematic Enterprise Risk Management by Integrating the RISMC Toolkit and Cost-Benefit Analysis
|
2021
|
A guide to US environmental law
|
5
|
2021
|
8. The Psychology of Climate Change Law and Policy
|
2021
|
2. Diffusion
|
2021
|
4. Nonhuman Impacts
|
2021
|
7. The Psychology of Ecosystem Management
|
2021
|
1. Key Features of Environmental Law and Psychology
|
2021
|
The Psychology of Environmental Law
|
8
|
2021
|
John Oberdiek, Imposing Risk: A Normative Framework
|
2021
|
Ethical Choices inside Regulatory Cost-Benefit Analysis
|
2021
|
Ethical and Trans-Economic Decisions Inside Regulatory Cost-Benefit Analysis (preprint)
|
2021
|
A guide to EU environmental law
|
6
|
2020
|
Using VSLs in State and Local COVID-19 Policy
|
2020
|
COVID VSLs and the undervaluation of pandemic risk
|
1
|
2020