David Pierce, Ph.D., is an associate professor of sports management in the Department of Tourism, Event, and Sport Management. He is an expert in the area of sport sales, publishing the first textbook to teach students how to sell (Selling in the Sport Industry, 2017). Prior to beginning his appointment as faculty at the School of Health & Human Sciences, Pierce was an associate professor at Ball State University from 2007 to 2013. During the same time, Pierce was the play-by-play radio voice of the Marian University Knights football team, which included winning the NAIA national championship in 2012. Indiana AHPERD recognized Pierce as the Sport Management Educator of the Year in 2015 and Young Professional of the Year in 2011, and School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington recognized him as the Early Career Outstanding Alumni in 2018. Pierce graduate from Indiana University with a B.S. in 2003, a M.S. in 2004, and his doctorate in 2007, all in sport management. Pierce also serves as the director of the Sports Innovation Institute (SII) where he offers high achieving students engaged learning opportunities to conduct research for sport industry partners. As part of his work with the SII, he teaches TCEM-S 301, Selling in the Sport Industry, where students complete the sales training outlined in his textbook and then make sales calls to generate revenue for local sport organizations. Past partners include the Indiana Pacers, Indy Eleven, Indianapolis Indians, and Indy Fuel. In HPER-P 432, Sport Marketing Consulting Project, Pierce introduces students to the basic tenants of human-centered design to solve complex problems for sport industry partners. The course serves as the capstone class for the sports management major and concludes with students publicly demonstrating their innovative solutions at the department capstone showcase. Past partners include Grand Park, Pacers Athletic Center, Indrediplex, and Indiana Sports Corporation. At the graduate level, Pierce teaches TCEM 582, Applied Sport Event Research, where students conduct research and deliver a consulting report to a sport industry client. Past partners include Beyond Monumental and championships division at the NCAA. In the area of national service and leadership, Pierce serves on the executive board of the Sport Marketing Association as a member-at-large. He is also a member of the editorial board of the Sport Management Education Journal. On campus, Pierce leads the Capstone Community of Practice for the Institute for Engaged Learning. In the community, Pierce volunteers at cross-country events produced by Hilltop Sports Ministry at Northview Church Carmel and at Summer Play events produced by Brookside Community Development at Brookside Park in Indianapolis.
Pierce says seeing others engage in social distancing practices and treating event staff who are trying to enforce such policies with respect also scored high on the survey.
Really, the goal is to find the things that people perceive is a must be that they’re really comfortable with, but the way the survey is designed, using the method that we’re using, it would also pull out the things people are really resistant to.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Officiating bias: The effect of foul differential on foul calls in NCAA basketball
|
73
|
2009
|
A comparison of the college selection process for international and domestic student-athletes at NCAA Division I universities
|
55
|
2011
|
Professional sport league assessment of sport management curriculum
|
42
|
2009
|
The Influence of Selected Variables on NCAA Academic Progress Rate.
|
32
|
2012
|
NCAA Student-Athletes' Rights of Publicity, EA Sports and the Video Game Industry: The Keller Forecast
|
32
|
2009
|
Qualitative analysis of international student-athlete perspectives on recruitment and transitioning into American college sport
|
31
|
2011
|
Volunteer motivations at the 2012 Super Bowl
|
30
|
2015
|
Authentic assessment of experiential learning in sport sales
|
28
|
2011
|
National survey of interscholastic sport sponsorship in the United States.
|
22
|
2011
|
Reexamining Student-Athlete GPA
|
22
|
2010
|
Experiential learning in sport sales: student perceptions of sport sales expectations, skills, and preparation
|
22
|
2010
|
Engaging experiential service learning through a co-curricular club: the chase Charlie races
|
20
|
2011
|
Motivation, Satisfaction, and Retention of Sport Management Student Volunteers
|
18
|
2017
|
Exploring the influence of select demographic, academic, and athletic variables on the retention of student-athletes
|
18
|
2013
|
Content analysis of sport ticket sales job announcements
|
17
|
2012
|
The Impact of Football Bowl Subdivision Head Coaching Changes on NCAA Academic Progress Rate.
|
16
|
2013
|
The role of divisional affiliation in athletic department web site coverage
|
16
|
2011
|
The new amateurs: The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s application of amateurism in a global sports arena
|
15
|
2010
|
Conducting a community-based experiential-learning project to address youth fitness
|
14
|
2012
|
Influence of volunteer motivations on satisfaction for undergraduate sport management students
|
13
|
2014
“It will tell us what our people comfortable, with what things are they see as a ‘must see,’ like, ‘Yes, this is fundamental (and) we have to have it for us to participate.’ It will show where people are resistant to that adaptation and it will show where people just don’t care, it just doesn’t matter,” Pierce said.
“Changing the social distancing of your dugouts and your benches and all that – those are all things that showed up in our studies, things that people are realizing is going to be a bit of an inconvenience but at the end of the day they're reporting it’s not going to impact their satisfaction or their experience or their willingness to engage in it.”
“Consistent communication and focus on the facts and focus on the outcome, not so much on – let’s prevent a catastrophe but more – this is what we’re trying to get to. We’re trying to get to the point where we’re all allowed to play sports and we’re all able to play sports.”
