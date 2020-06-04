David Pierce, Ph.D., is an associate professor of sports management in the Department of Tourism, Event, and Sport Management. He is an expert in the area of sport sales, publishing the first textbook to teach students how to sell (Selling in the Sport Industry, 2017). Prior to beginning his appointment as faculty at the School of Health & Human Sciences, Pierce was an associate professor at Ball State University from 2007 to 2013. During the same time, Pierce was the play-by-play radio voice of the Marian University Knights football team, which included winning the NAIA national championship in 2012. Indiana AHPERD recognized Pierce as the Sport Management Educator of the Year in 2015 and Young Professional of the Year in 2011, and School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington recognized him as the Early Career Outstanding Alumni in 2018. Pierce graduate from Indiana University with a B.S. in 2003, a M.S. in 2004, and his doctorate in 2007, all in sport management. Pierce also serves as the director of the Sports Innovation Institute (SII) where he offers high achieving students engaged learning opportunities to conduct research for sport industry partners. As part of his work with the SII, he teaches TCEM-S 301, Selling in the Sport Industry, where students complete the sales training outlined in his textbook and then make sales calls to generate revenue for local sport organizations. Past partners include the Indiana Pacers, Indy Eleven, Indianapolis Indians, and Indy Fuel. In HPER-P 432, Sport Marketing Consulting Project, Pierce introduces students to the basic tenants of human-centered design to solve complex problems for sport industry partners. The course serves as the capstone class for the sports management major and concludes with students publicly demonstrating their innovative solutions at the department capstone showcase. Past partners include Grand Park, Pacers Athletic Center, Indrediplex, and Indiana Sports Corporation. At the graduate level, Pierce teaches TCEM 582, Applied Sport Event Research, where students conduct research and deliver a consulting report to a sport industry client. Past partners include Beyond Monumental and championships division at the NCAA. In the area of national service and leadership, Pierce serves on the executive board of the Sport Marketing Association as a member-at-large. He is also a member of the editorial board of the Sport Management Education Journal. On campus, Pierce leads the Capstone Community of Practice for the Institute for Engaged Learning. In the community, Pierce volunteers at cross-country events produced by Hilltop Sports Ministry at Northview Church Carmel and at Summer Play events produced by Brookside Community Development at Brookside Park in Indianapolis.