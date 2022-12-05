Elizabeth A.L. Stine-Morrow, Ph.D.

Elizabeth A.L. Stine-Morrow, Ph.D.

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor Emerita

Expertise: PsychologyEducational PsychologyAgingAge-related cognitionCognitionText memoryAdult LiteracyCognitive resilienceAdult development and agingLiteracyReadingbrain trainingWorking Memoryyoung adultolder adultresource allocation

Liz Stine-Morrow was on the faculty in the Department of Psychology at the University of New Hampshire prior to coming to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2002. She is currently a Professor Emerita and research professor of educational psychology with appointments in psychology and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. She leads The Adult Learning Lab.


Education


    

    Ph.D., general/experimental psychology, Georgia Tech University, 1983
    

    Postdoctoral researcher, Duke University, 1983-1984
    

    Research scientist, Brandeis University, 1984-1990
    

Research Interests:


Professor Stine-Morrow's research is focused on the conditions and strategies that augment cognitive health and make us effective learners into later adulthood. Research topics include:


    

    Investigating how age-related change in cognition impacts language and text comprehension and how shifts in strategy with age can contribute to maintaining text memory.
    

    Mechanisms underlying individual variation in literacy skill among adults.
    

    Interventions that promote cognitive resilience into late life.
    

Professor Stine-Morrow’s research is broadly concerned with the multifaceted nature of adult development and aging; in particular, how cognition and intellectual capacities are optimized over the adult life span. She has examined how self-regulated adaptations (e.g., selective allocation of attentional resources, reliance on knowledge-based processes, activity engagement, etc.) engender positive development in adulthood. Much of this research has focused on the important role of literacy and the processes through which effective reading is maintained into late life.


Professor Stine-Morrow's research has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the National Science Foundation, and the Institute for Educational Sciences. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Gerontological Society of America. Awards include the College of Education Spitze-Mather Award for Faculty Excellence and the Department of Educational Psychology Jones Teaching Award. Professor Stine-Morrow has served as president of Division 20 of the American Psychological Association, as associate editor for The Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences and Memory & Cognition, and as a member of the National Research Council’s Committee on Adolescent and Adult Literacy (2009-2011). She currently serves as associate editor for Psychology and Aging.

Title

Cited By

Year

Beyond “use it or lose it”: The impact of engagement on cognitive aging

6

2022

REVELIO: BRAIN POTENTIALS REVEAL A SIMILAR IMPACT OF KNOWLEDGE ON WORD-BY-WORD READING IN OLDER AND YOUNGER ADULTS

2022

The effects of sustained literacy engagement on cognition and sentence processing among older adults

3

2022

Reading comprehension is both incremental and segmental—and the balance may shift with aging

2

2022

Research practices for a robust psychological science of adult development and aging.

3

2022

May the flow be with you: Age differences in the influence of social motives and context on the experience of activity engagement

5

2021

Tuning environmental lighting improves objective and subjective sleep quality in older adults

27

2021

Getting to the heart of the matter in later life: The central role of affect in health message framing

6

2021

What are friends for? The impact of friendship on communicative efficiency and cortisol response during collaborative problem solving among younger and older women

8

2021

The psycholinguistic and affective processing of framed health messages among younger and older adults.

2

2021

Introduction to the special issue on prosociality in adult development and aging: Advancing theory within a multilevel framework.

24

2021

The potential for socially integrated and engaged lifestyles to support cognitive health with aging: Precursor and pathways

8

2021

Literacy skill and intra-individual variability in eye-fixation durations during reading: Evidence from a diverse community-based adult sample

8

2020

Immediate and long-term effects of emotional suppression in aging: A functional magnetic resonance imaging investigation.

10

2020

Execution of lexical and conceptual processes in sentence comprehension among adult readers as a function of literacy skill

10

2020

Linking openness to cognitive ability in older adulthood: The role of activity diversity

41

2020

Doing what makes you happy: Health message framing for younger and older adults

16

2019

Evidence of preserved audience design with aging in interactive conversation.

28

2019

Effects of aerobic fitness on cognitive performance as a function of dual-task demands in older adults

17

2019

The intersection of physical function, cognitive performance, aging, and multiple sclerosis: a cross-sectional comparative study

8

2019

