Liz Stine-Morrow was on the faculty in the Department of Psychology at the University of New Hampshire prior to coming to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2002. She is currently a Professor Emerita and research professor of educational psychology with appointments in psychology and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. She leads The Adult Learning Lab. Education

Ph.D., general/experimental psychology, Georgia Tech University, 1983

Postdoctoral researcher, Duke University, 1983-1984

Research scientist, Brandeis University, 1984-1990

Research Interests:

Professor Stine-Morrow's research is focused on the conditions and strategies that augment cognitive health and make us effective learners into later adulthood. Research topics include:

Investigating how age-related change in cognition impacts language and text comprehension and how shifts in strategy with age can contribute to maintaining text memory.

Mechanisms underlying individual variation in literacy skill among adults.

Interventions that promote cognitive resilience into late life.

Professor Stine-Morrow’s research is broadly concerned with the multifaceted nature of adult development and aging; in particular, how cognition and intellectual capacities are optimized over the adult life span. She has examined how self-regulated adaptations (e.g., selective allocation of attentional resources, reliance on knowledge-based processes, activity engagement, etc.) engender positive development in adulthood. Much of this research has focused on the important role of literacy and the processes through which effective reading is maintained into late life.

Professor Stine-Morrow's research has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the National Science Foundation, and the Institute for Educational Sciences. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Gerontological Society of America. Awards include the College of Education Spitze-Mather Award for Faculty Excellence and the Department of Educational Psychology Jones Teaching Award. Professor Stine-Morrow has served as president of Division 20 of the American Psychological Association, as associate editor for The Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences and Memory & Cognition, and as a member of the National Research Council’s Committee on Adolescent and Adult Literacy (2009-2011). She currently serves as associate editor for Psychology and Aging.