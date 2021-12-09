Dr. Inderpal Randhawa is a leading specialist with board certifications in allergy, immunology, pulmonology, general pediatrics, and internal medicine. He gained interest in food allergy while serving as a sub-investigator in an early study utilizing Omalizumab (Trade name: Xolair). Meanwhile, he was witnessing a dramatic and unprecedented increase in the number of pediatric patients admitted to the intensive care unit as the result of anaphylaxis. The severity and frequency of these cases drove Dr. Randhawa to question the direction of food allergy treatment and motivated him to find more effective solutions than those from clinical trials. In addition, Dr. Randhawa had experience desensitizing lung transplant patients with life-threatening allergies to critical and indispensable anti-rejection drugs that utilized a patient-specific desensitization protocol. These experiences, and his collaboration with national allergy and immunology specialists, informed Dr. Randhawa’s precision medicine approach to treating food allergy. Since 2005, he has successfully treated more than 2,000 patients with life-threatening allergies to peanut, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, soy, seafood, seeds, and other foods using his unique, research-based Tolerance Induction Program, achieving an unmatched 99% rate of success. Dr. Randhawa serves as the program director and research coordinator in two fellowship programs at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine and UC Irvine — Miller Children’s Hospital. In addition, he practices clinical medicine in pulmonary diseases, immune deficiencies, allergy and transplant medicine. Dr. Randhawa is also the Founder and Medical Director of the Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center (TPIRC). Dr. Randhawa received his medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. After completing a combined internal medicine/pediatrics residency, he completed training in Clinical Immunology & Allergy at UCLA and pediatric and adult pulmonology at UC Irvine – Miller Children’s Hospital. Dr. Randhawa has authored over 150 peer reviewed abstracts and research publications and has served as primary investigator in over 25 clinical trials.