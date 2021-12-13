Newswise — Dr. Inderpal Randhawa is the Medical Director of Pediatric Pulmonary, Clinical Immunology & Allergy at the Miller Children's Hospital (one of the top 50 programs nationwide) and CEO of the nonprofit Southern California Food Allergy Institute, whose Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™) is providing true food freedom to those with severe allergies. He is a leading clinical academic scientist with five board certifications in transplant immunology, allergy, pulmonology, pediatrics, and internal medicine.

Early in his career, Dr. Randhawa began to question conventional protocols for the treatment of life-threatening food allergies. Distressed by watching parents suffer the loss of their children to fatal allergic reactions, he purposed to find innovative solutions and change the status quo. His early experience in lung transplant immunology coupled with his collaboration with national allergy and immunology specialists, led him to develop the safe, innovative solutions now offered through Southern California Food Allergy Institute.

According to Dr. Randhawa, TIP™ is "based on data. Everything is a number. The entire program is built that way.”

"In order to treat patients, you can't just give someone a peanut. We need to understand every part of that peanut, and every part of your immune system. Much like matching lungs from a donor, one has to match the certain protein of your allergen to your immune system in order for you to become tolerant.”

“We know that a walnut is a walnut. But it is highly related to pecans, brazil nuts, pine nuts, coconut. We are looking at a whole family. We take all of this and look at each individual patient, understanding which proteins are a high problem, medium problem, and low problem.”

“What is food made of? What proteins are there? What are those proteins made up of further? What are those sequences like? And how do they interact with the immune system? Nobody had asked those questions in food allergy treatment. I was able to sequence and figure out all those proteins in the peanut species and look at 26,000 other proteins found in other plants and animal proteins, and cross match that effectively. This is what we are doing in the Tolerance Induction Program.”

