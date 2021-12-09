Newswise — LONG BEACH, CA (December 9, 2021) – Since 2015, Southern California Food Allergy Institute has treated over 12,000 food allergic and anaphylactic children through its Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™). Known for its specialized treatment program uniquely tailored to each child’s diagnostic data, ninety-nine percent of TIP™ patients reach true food freedom – the ability to eat whatever they want, whenever they want, in unlimited quantities, without fear of reaction.

Founded by Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, the Medical Director of Pediatric Pulmonary, Clinical Immunology & Allergy at the Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach (one of the top 50 programs nationwide), the Institute is expanding to San Diego County in early 2022 for its first satellite clinic outside of Long Beach. Located at 2067 West Vista Way in Vista, California, this expansion helps the 6 million children in the United States who suffer from food allergies reach food freedom.

“For the past 15 years, I have watched thousands of families achieve the dream of food freedom,” says Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, CEO of Southern California Food Allergy Institute. “This expansion into San Diego means more children can safely go to school, more families don’t have to be scared every time they eat at a restaurant, and less people will find themselves in the emergency room from a life-threatening reaction.”

Welcoming all cases, TIP™ treats one hundred percent of food allergic children ages 6 months to 21 years of age, including those with asthma, eczema, and other immune issues or genetic diseases. Through molecular testing, each treatment plan focuses on the relationship between the child’s unique immune system and the proteins in classes of specific allergens. This food protein matching, which is unique to TIP™, allows patients to introduce similar proteins to their allergens, preparing their immune system for regular exposure, and ultimately tolerance, to their most allergic protein. Once a graduate of the program, patients can be free from the restrictions of their food allergies forever.

To learn more, visit socalfoodallergy.org.

About Us:

Southern California Food Allergy Institute is a division in the nonprofit Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center (TPIRC). It is a cutting-edge clinical care and research center that is revolutionizing food allergy treatment through its Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™). We are dedicated to providing innovative and safe treatment for the six million children in the United States who suffer from food allergies and anaphylaxis. Our goal is simple — for all children to safely eat whatever they want, in any amount - without the fear of a reaction.