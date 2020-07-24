Dr. Prasad is a Research Professor at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. He received his Ph.D. in Economics and M.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University. Previous positions include Professor of Economics at Florida State University and Research Officer at the University of Cambridge. His principal research focus is on the computability and complexity of individual decisions and economic equilibrium, innovation and diffusion of technology, and social influences on economic behavior. His research has been published in leading economic journals such as the Journal of Monetary Economics, Journal of Mathematical Economics, International Journal of Game Theory, and Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control. Current projects include medical treatment variations and diffusion of technologies in medicine, the complexity of choice under uncertainty, and experimental tests of contract theory. His research is currently funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation. Dr. Prasad is also a Guest Scholar at the Center on Social and Economic Dynamics, The Brookings Institution, Washington D.C.
Leaders of five Maryland companies, selected for global performance during the pandemic, will discuss their success keys, in virtual panel discussions. Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will be among the event's opening speakers.
27-May-2021 03:20:07 PM EDT
When COVID-19 halted the global economy, business still carried on across borders. Maryland Smith identified, for a June 3 virtual roundtable, five companies that stand out for weathering the storm to give deep dives into their pivots and practices that proved effective.
06-May-2021 04:05:33 PM EDT
Maryland Smith hosts global trade experts for a discussion on how the post-Covid environment, the Biden Administration and other factors will impact global trade in 2021.
12-Jan-2021 08:40:21 AM EST
29-Oct-2020 01:15:03 PM EDT
18-Sep-2020 10:35:36 AM EDT
Experts representing Maryland Smith and the World Trade Organization will discuss COVID-19’s impact on global trade, the WTO response and implications for the future of trade.
24-Jul-2020 11:20:42 AM EDT
“Wearable devices and apps to manage chronic conditions are likely to be used disproportionately by the wealthy. We are moving towards a world where a constant flow of personal data (from devices around us) will be used to provide personalized care. The advantages of these new technologies are more likely to flow to the rich. There is a bigger danger here – that new treatments and discoveries will be based on the analysis of this data,” says Dr. Prasad.
- DOES DIGITAL HEALTH DISCRIMINATE AGAINST LOW SOCIOECONOMIC GROUPS?
"Anyone who has sat with a child to read a story knows that our minds are attuned to stories and narratives."