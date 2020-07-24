Dr. Prasad is a Research Professor at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. He received his Ph.D. in Economics and M.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University. Previous positions include Professor of Economics at Florida State University and Research Officer at the University of Cambridge. His principal research focus is on the computability and complexity of individual decisions and economic equilibrium, innovation and diffusion of technology, and social influences on economic behavior. His research has been published in leading economic journals such as the Journal of Monetary Economics, Journal of Mathematical Economics, International Journal of Game Theory, and Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control. Current projects include medical treatment variations and diffusion of technologies in medicine, the complexity of choice under uncertainty, and experimental tests of contract theory. His research is currently funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation. Dr. Prasad is also a Guest Scholar at the Center on Social and Economic Dynamics, The Brookings Institution, Washington D.C.