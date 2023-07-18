Liana G. Apostolova, MD, MSc, FAAN is an IU Distinguished Professor and the Barbara and Peer Baekgaard Professor in Alzheimer's Disease Research and Professor in Neurology, Radiology, Medical and Molecular Genetics. She graduated Summa cum Laude from the Medical University, Sofia, Bulgaria in 1998, and completed Neurology residency training at the University of Iowa and a Dementia fellowship at UCLA. Dr. Apostolova is a prolific researcher. Her research focuses on early-onset (young-onset) Alzheimer's disease, the early symptomatic and presymptomatic stages of Alzheimer's Disease, and on the development and validation of sensitive imaging and genetic biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and other dementing disorders. Dr. Apostolova is the principal investigator of many NIH, foundation, and industry-supported grants, and the recipient of many prestigious research awards. She is the lead principal investigator of the national Longitudinal Early-Onset AD Study (LEADS, R56/U01 AG057195) which aims to improve our understanding of and launch clinical trials in young-onset AD (age of onset <65y). She also directs the Clinical Core of the Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Indiana University.