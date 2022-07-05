Abdel-Mohsen’s research focuses on understanding the role of host glycosylation machinery in viral persistence and immunopathogenesis. Abdel-Mohsen joined The Wistar Institute as Assistant Professor in 2017 after completing his Ph.D. and postdoctoral training at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Blood Systems Research Institute (BSRI), where he was subsequently appointed as a research scientist. Previously, he was a virologist for the World Health Organization Regional Reference Laboratory for poliovirus in his home country of Egypt. He received the UCSF-Gladstone CFAR Early-Career Award of Excellence in Basic Science in 2015.