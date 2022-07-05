Mohamed Abdel-Mohsen, PhD

Mohamed Abdel-Mohsen, PhD

Wistar Institute

Associate Professor, Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center

Expertise: VaccineimmunopathogenesisMicroenvironmentImmunotherapy

Abdel-Mohsen’s research focuses on understanding the role of host glycosylation machinery in viral persistence and immunopathogenesis. 

Abdel-Mohsen joined The Wistar Institute as Assistant Professor in 2017 after completing his Ph.D. and postdoctoral training at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Blood Systems Research Institute (BSRI), where he was subsequently appointed as a research scientist. Previously, he was a virologist for the World Health Organization Regional Reference Laboratory for poliovirus in his home country of Egypt. He received the UCSF-Gladstone CFAR Early-Career Award of Excellence in Basic Science in 2015.

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08254