Molly Guthrie serves as Vice President, Policy and Advocacy, where she advances Susan G. Komen’s key legislative and regulatory objectives at the federal, state, and local levels. In this capacity, she is also responsible for leading Komen’s Center for Public Policy and ensuring its work is aligned with meeting the most pressing needs of the breast cancer community. Komen’s legislative efforts focus on policy campaigns to increase funding for medical research and screening programs and ensuring access to affordable, high-quality breast health and cancer care services. In addition to working on policy campaigns, Molly’s team recruits grassroots volunteers across the country to give a personal voice to Komen’s policy and advocacy priorities. Molly joined Susan G. Komen in 2009. Prior to joining Komen, Molly attended the University of Kansas where she received her Bachelor of General Studies with an emphasis on political science and communication studies. She worked in the Offices of Governor Kathleen Sebelius, Congressman Dennis Moore, and the Kansas Health Policy Authority during college.