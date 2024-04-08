Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of HB 115, critical breast imaging legislation in Kentucky. Diagnostic and supplemental imaging is a critical form of breast cancer screening for some high-risk individuals and an important step in determining the need for a biopsy to rule out or confirm breast cancer. HB 115 has been approved by the Kentucky legislature and signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear:

“We thank the legislature and Governor Beshear for eliminating barriers to care so that people with state-regulated health plans receive their medically necessary diagnostic and supplemental imaging without any patient cost sharing,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Thousands of Kentuckians require diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging every year, yet many forgo them due to out-of-pocket costs. Not anymore. This life-saving legislation means they will now receive the breast imaging they require, leading to an earlier breast cancer diagnosis and often better health outcomes.

“Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”