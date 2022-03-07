Expanding research on digital wellbeing "We urgently need high-quality research to identify which use patterns are associated with benefits versus risks, and who is likely to experience harmful versus beneficial outcomes."

Are smartphones making us miserable? A Google-backed study aims to find out “I think what would be a great outcome is if they looked at the impact on health and well-being as a kind of a fundamental kind of design criteria when you’re building a device.”

Adolescent Brains Are Wired to Want Status and Respect: That’s an Opportunity for Teachers and Parents “What is the thing at this stage of life that is most plastic, that is open for input? That tells you where the risk is, but it also tells you where the opportunity is."