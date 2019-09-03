Ryan Torn's current research focuses on trying to understand atmospheric predictability by determining the source and growth of errors within numerical models across a number of timescales using ensemble forecasts. Having knowledge about error growth processes within numerical models also provides insight into the governing dynamics. Torn is currently working on understanding the predictability of tropical cyclone intensity and structure, African Easterly Waves, organized convection and extratropical transition. This work involves collaborations with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, University of Washington, University of Miami, and the NOAA Hurricane Research Division. His research interests include hurricanes, atmospheric predictability, and computer weather models. He earned his doctorate in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington. His dissertation focused on understanding the predictability of weather systems along the west coast of the U.S. and determining new locations to take observations to improve weather forecasts. After completing his degree, he spent one year at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo.