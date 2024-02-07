ALBANY, N.Y. (Feb. 7, 2024) — After days of heavy rainfall in California, a powerful atmospheric river continues to make its way through the state and head eastward.

Record rainfall totals as high as 10 inches or more have brought extreme flooding and landslides to the Golden State. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 130,000 California customers were without power and at least three people have been confirmed killed.

Ryan Torn, chair and professor at the University at Albany’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences is an expert on atmospheric predictability and numerical weather prediction models. He’s leading research in collaboration with the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes that seeks to improve our ability to predict atmospheric rivers along the U.S. West Coast, including where to take additional observations to reduce forecast uncertainty.

Unlike many of the recent atmospheric rivers to hit California, Torn said this storm was not well forecasted in the days ahead, as the storm strengthened as it neared the coast.

“This was a notable event because the associated winter storm deepened near the central California coast, leading to high winds, a nearly stalled atmospheric river and heavy precipitation,” Torn said. “Typically, most atmospheric rivers that impact California are associated with winter storms that are decaying by the time they reach the state. That led to this storm not being well forecasted more than three days ahead of time.”

