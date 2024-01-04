Dr. Sam A. Kashani is a board-certified Sleep Medicine Specialist at UCLA Health whose clinical interests include chronic insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, parasomnias, pediatric sleep disorders, and the associations between sleep, obesity, and metabolic health. He sees both adult and pediatric patients.

Dr. Kashani completed his residency at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Southern California, where he worked with the medically underserved population of San Bernardino County with plans of becoming a primary care physician. Upon completing his residency, he chose to pursue his interest in Sleep Medicine and completed a fellowship in Sleep Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Kashani also currently serves on the board of directors for the California Sleep Society (CSS) and regularly delivers lectures and conferences on sleep health in the community.