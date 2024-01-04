Pediatric melatonin is being used at record levels, as more parents turn to the easily available supplements to help with their kids’ sleep.

But melatonin often isn't the right answer to solve pediatric sleep issues as there’s little evidence that melatonin supplements are effective in helping kids (or adults) fall asleep, according to Sam Kashani, MD, a sleep medicine specialist and assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Kashani is available for interview to address: