Trish has nearly 30 years of experience in nutrition science and regulatory affairs and has worked in public health, the food industry and consulting. Trish is currently a Senior Nutrition Program Manager for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Science, a non-profit independent science organization that brings together industry, government, and academia to advance nutrition science. In this role Trish manages the USDA Global Foods Products Database Public-Private Partnership and works to advance the science on sodium in the diet, and low- and no-calorie sweeteners. In her 10 years at the Campbell Soup Company she served in a variety of roles including informing nutrition strategy, labelling and innovation for the America’s Simple Meals and Snack businesses. She and her team of experienced RDs and nutrition scientists helped bring to market nutritionally advantaged products such as Well Yes soup, V8 Hydrate, Veggie Goldfish, plant-based protein products and helped reduce the sodium in canned products while increasing vegetables and whole grains across the portfolio. Trish is the former Chairman of the Board for the Produce for Better Health Foundation and remains committed to promoting the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables as part of a plant-centric diet while influencing sound nutrition and regulatory policies. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nutrition science from the Pennsylvania State University, and has been an active member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics since 1984.