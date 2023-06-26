Newswise — Washington D.C. – In an effort to ensure some consumers’ nutritional needs are met while addressing their digestive disorders, IAFNS is hosting a July 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET free webinar entitled “The Science and Implementation of the Low FODMAP Diet.”

For some, a diet high in FODMAP foods can lead to cramping, bloating and other symptoms like diarrhea. By including a variety of low FODMAP foods in their diets, they can ensure they are getting the nutrients they need while also managing medical symptoms.

A low FODMAP diet restricts certain carbohydrates but isn’t a popular “low-carb” diet. It only eliminates high FODMAP foods and can be individualized, so patients only restrict those that trigger symptoms.

FODMAP stands for “Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols.” Most people don’t have problems when eating FODMAPs, but for some people they can cause bloating, gas or diarrhea.

FODMAPs create problems for some people as they draw more fluid into the intestine and create more gas as they are more easily fermented in the gut. The combination of additional fluid and increased gas can slow digestion, resulting in cramping, pain or diarrhea.

A low FODMAP diet is not intended to be a long-term diet, but rather a temporary approach to manage symptoms while identifying individual FODMAP triggers. By following a low FODMAP diet, individuals can determine which FODMAPs they are intolerant to, and then tailor their diets to avoid these types of carbohydrates while still maintaining a nutritionally balanced diet.

High FODMAP foods fall into several categories that may cause symptoms in sensitive people:

Fructose: Fruits (including apples, mangos, watermelon and pears), honey and high-fructose corn syrup

Lactose: Dairy (milk from cows, goats, or sheep), yogurt, ice cream

Fructans: Rye and wheat, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, onions, garlic

Galactans: Legumes, such as beans, lentils, chickpeas and soybeans

Polyols: Sugar alcohols and fruits that have pits or seeds, such as apples, apricots, avocados, cherries, figs, peaches, pears or plums

