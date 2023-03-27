Newswise — Washington D.C. – Should we avoid sweet-tasting foods because they lead us to eat more? What does the research say? Is there enough research?

IAFNS is offering a free webinar on April 20 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. ET geared towards what we know now and where future research needs to go.

Recently, researchers mapped published studies that looked at total dietary sweetness, sweet foods, sugar or sweetener intake and body weight outcomes. The authors retrieved many studies that looked at associations between body weight and sweet intakes, but there was limited evidence on the association between total dietary sweetness and body weight.

This April 20th webinar will present the outcomes of the evidence map and an overview of the development, methodology and validation of key taste databases. The presentation will include the results of studies that relate dietary sweetness exposure to body weight in two Dutch populations. It will also include a discussion of research gaps and next steps.

Pending approval, 1.0 Continuing Professional Education Units will be provided to Committee on Dietetic Registration-credentialed practitioners.

Register here.

This free webinar is supported by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS)

