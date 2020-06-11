Senior Director of Health Care Innovation in the Practice Directorate at the American Psychological Association. Her department focuses on developing strategies to leverage technology and data to address issues within health care including access, triage, patient/provider matching, performance, measuring care, and optimizing treatment delivery at both the individual and system levels. She has maintained an active line of research with peer-reviewed articles in multiple journals including Professional Psychology: Research and Practice, Law and Human Behavior, and the Journal of Traumatic Stress. As a spokesperson for APA, She has been interviewed by television, radio, print and online media including NBC News, the Today Show, CSPAN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR on a range of topics including stress, politics, discrimination and harassment, trauma, serious mental illness, telehealth and technology, and access to mental health care. Prior to working at APA, she was the Director of Psychology Training at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, in Washington DC, a publicly funded inpatient psychiatric hospital serving individuals with serious mental illness. She received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 2007, and am licensed in the District of Columbia.