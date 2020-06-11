Senior Director of Health Care Innovation in the Practice Directorate at the American Psychological Association. Her department focuses on developing strategies to leverage technology and data to address issues within health care including access, triage, patient/provider matching, performance, measuring care, and optimizing treatment delivery at both the individual and system levels. She has maintained an active line of research with peer-reviewed articles in multiple journals including Professional Psychology: Research and Practice, Law and Human Behavior, and the Journal of Traumatic Stress. As a spokesperson for APA, She has been interviewed by television, radio, print and online media including NBC News, the Today Show, CSPAN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR on a range of topics including stress, politics, discrimination and harassment, trauma, serious mental illness, telehealth and technology, and access to mental health care. Prior to working at APA, she was the Director of Psychology Training at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, in Washington DC, a publicly funded inpatient psychiatric hospital serving individuals with serious mental illness. She received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 2007, and am licensed in the District of Columbia.
In pre-coronavirus times, it never would've crossed your mind to walk into a work meeting wearing a blouse or tie on top and flannel pajamas pants on the bottom.
And though hoarding toilet paper could feel satisfying in the face of uncertainty, it’s not effective. “Buying all the toilet paper won’t stop the virus from infecting and you might be taking resources from others,” she tells Yahoo Lifestyle.
“There's a lot of legwork on behalf of the patient-consumer [trying] to find the right care for themselves, and that can be discouraging,” C. Vaile Wright, Ph.D., director of research and special projects in Practice Research and Policy at the American Psychological Association (APA), tells SELF.
“We've had experiences in our life that maybe we thought we weren't going to overcome like divorce or the loss of somebody, but we have. And so, if we can remember that, I think that does help address the trauma of the situation.”
- Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19, Newswise Live Expert Panel
“What we found was that for the first time in over 10 years, we saw a significant increase in average stress levels. So, for the last 10 years, stress has really been declining to almost a plateau and now we have a significant increase.”
