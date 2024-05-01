Newswise — Connecticut Magazine released its “Top Doctors” issue today, listing some of the state’s best physicians, who provide exceptional care for patients. This year’s list includes 109 Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH) physicians, a 35% increase in “Top Doctors” for SCH and YCC from last year. YCC is Connecticut’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.

“We are honored that so many of our physicians have been recognized this year,” said Eric Winer, MD, director of Yale Cancer Center and president and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital. “Our overarching goals at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital are to provide the best cancer care that is available today and ensure that our treatments will improve in the future. And we are determined that everyone with cancer who walks through our doors or lives in our community has equal access to cancer care and to the advances provided by research.”

The magazine partnered with Castle Connolly, a leading national health care research firm, to compile the annual list of the state’s top physicians. The Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctors peer-nominated award recognizes the top seven percent of practicing physicians in the United States for their clinical expertise.

The more than 1,000 Connecticut physicians who earned the designation of “Top Doctors” were vetted and nominated by other doctors, so these are the physicians who other physicians would choose to see for cancer care. The complete “Top Doctors” list appears in the May 2024 issue of Connecticut Magazine.

Congratulations to this year’s “Top Doctors” from Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital:

