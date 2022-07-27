Newswise — 1952 - 2022: IFCC Celebrates 70 years: the enormous achievements are simply extraordinary and very impressive. Many important milestones have been accomplished contributing to the IFCC’s mission of “Advancing excellence in laboratory medicine for better healthcare worldwide”.

Particularly remarkable are the many golden achievements by the Scientific Division, Education and Management Division, Communications and Publications Division, and the Emerging Technology Division. Clearly, these achievements have not only contributed to the growth of the IFCC organization but have also had important impact on advancing the science of laboratory medicine and in vitro diagnostics around the world.

Professor Khosrow Adeli, IFCC President, says: “I strongly believe that the future holds considerable promise for the IFCC organization and its family of national societies and corporate members. The strong foundation built by thousands of IFCC officers over the past two decades as highlighted in this report will ensure the IFCC’s continued journey towards global leadership in laboratory medicine, contributing to its most valuable mission of improving clinical decision making and better healthcare worldwide. Many new initiatives are planned over the coming years to further enhance IFCC’s leadership position and increase IFCC’s role in improving global healthcare and improved patient outcomes. There will be major expansions of the IFCC’s role in global lab quality to improve internal and external quality assurance and in distance learning resources to enhance continuing education for clinical laboratory professionals worldwide. I have no doubt that IFCC will continue to shine and excel, thanks to the contributions of thousands of dedicated scientists who have actively participated and will continue to participate in numerous functional units within the IFCC organization.