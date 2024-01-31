Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., January 31, 2024 — The 2024 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium will take place February 29 to March 2 in Phoenix and via livestream for virtual attendees. Media information is available at astro.org/hn24press, and general registration is available at headandnecksymposium.org.

The meeting is cosponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

The symposium will feature interactive and case-based discussions that address new multidisciplinary therapies, treatment guidelines, supportive care and disparities in the treatment of head and neck cancer. Highlighted sessions include:

Two plenary sessions featuring clinical trials reports and studies from medical, surgical and radiation oncologists

Keynote discussions on increasing diversity in clinical trials and the evolving role of immunotherapy for head and neck cancers

Panels on topics such as new therapies for recurrent disease, improving survivorship care for patients, and AI and other emerging clinical decision support tools

All abstracts to be presented at the symposium are embargoed until 8:00 a.m. Mountain time, Thursday, February 29, 2024; they will be posted at that time on the symposium website.

For more information, visit our press kit or contact ASTRO's media relations team.

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with nearly 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. Radiation therapy contributes to 40% of global cancer cures, and more than a million Americans receive radiation treatments for cancer each year. For information on radiation therapy, visit RTAnswers.org. To learn more about ASTRO, visit our website and media center, and follow us on social media.