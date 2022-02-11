Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it are some of the busiest of the year for Len DiPiazza and his wife of 37 years, Vinnie. Len owns a wholesale bakery so he’s very busy creating heart shaped confections while Vinnie, who works at a jewelry store, has a constant stream of customers looking for that something special for their significant others.

“The beginning of February is always a very busy time for us,” says Vinnie, “I’m just so glad we’re able to keep up the pace because that wasn’t always the case.”

What’s kept Len, 66, and Vinnie, 67, working past the typical point of retirement? They have something else in common besides a strong work ethic - bariatric surgery.

“In less than a two-year period, we both received laparoscopic bariatric surgery that helped us lose a significant amount of weight and live healthier, more active lives. “I struggled with my weight since my pregnancies roughly three decades ago,” says Vinnie DiPiazza. “Then in the last few years, menopause caused me to gain more weight, and I wanted to get healthier.” Len, who also struggled for years with his weight, developed Type 2 diabetes. “I was taking medication for diabetes and other problems. I didn’t want to take any more pills,” he says.

Inspired Surgery

Len was the first to research laparoscopic bariatric surgery. He came across Hans J. Schmidt, M.D., FACS, director of the Center for Bariatric Medicine and Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, and felt he was the right doctor to help. Dr. Schmidt performed Len’s surgery at Hackensack on Thursday, September, 6, 2014. Free of pain, he was back at work the following Monday at his bakery. Len’s weight loss was spectacular. In a year’s time, he went from 318 pounds to 194. He admits that he regained a few pounds following the pandemic, but his weight has been mostly stable. He is also now off his previous prescription medications.

Len’s success peaked Vinnie’s interest. “I was shocked!” she recalls. Her husband was feeling good, he was losing weight, and she wanted that for herself. “I am a very strong woman, but I developed a weight issue.”

Less than two years after Len’s surgery, Vinnie also had laparoscopic bariatric surgery, impressed by Len’s results and the prospect of all-over weight loss. Having dieted in the past and only losing weight in certain areas of her body while retaining weight in others, she was excited to get full-body results. “This is the best thing I have ever done,” she says. “I wish I’d done it years ago! I’m proud of having the sleeve surgery, and I can’t believe more people don’t do it.” Vinnie moved from a size 20 to a size 6 in six months, results that Dr. Schmidt said are expected. Dr. Schmidt fondly remembers Vinnie and Len. “He was suffering from significant medical problems,” he says. “She saw the results and decided to have the surgery, too.” Like all of Dr. Schmidt’s patients, Len and Vinnie had to demonstrate that the surgery would benefit them.

All of his patients undergo a brief psychological examination to determine whether they are ready to make permanent lifestyle changes. They meet with a dietician who helps them start making necessary lifelong dietary modifications. Dr. Schmidt also consults with patients’ primary physician and any necessary specialists to evaluate their readiness for laparoscopic surgery.

The laparoscopic procedure takes only about an hour, and patients normally spend a single night in the hospital to monitor their progress. During the surgery, the size of the stomach is reduced to a “sleeve”. Dr. Schmidt notes that almost everyone experiences a significant weight loss, equal to or better than patients who receive a bypass or band. “It’s the ability, in a single one-hour surgery, to completely change people’s health and lives,” he says. “They have struggled to overcome their weight problems, and we’re able to help them achieve their goals and reach their target weight.”

Shared Success

Initially, Vinnie joined the support group at Hackensack and found it valuable.

Today, she and Len rely on each other for a unique level of support. “I make sure we eat right, exercise together, and we encourage each other,” Vinnie says. “It’s great being a team and doing this.” Vinnie and Len’s joint weight loss has brought benefits that have significantly added to their enjoyment of life. Today, in addition to working, they enjoy taking walks through local parks and keeping in shape with exercise equipment in their home. Even more, they now love to shop for clothing. “We can go into a store and everything looks good,” Vinnie says happily. “Now I’m wearing red and pink, not just for Valentine’s Day but all year long!”

Is Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Right for You?

Is obesity limiting your lifestyle and harming your health? Losing weight can reduce or completely alleviate the symptoms of many debilitating medical conditions, including diabetes, osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep apnea, liver disease and infertility.

