Background: Remote monitoring of Huntington disease (HD) signs and symptoms using digital technologies may enhance early clinical diagnosis and tracking of disease progression, guide treatment decisions, and monitor response to disease-modifying agents. Several recent studies in neurodegenerative diseases have demonstrated the feasibility of digital symptom monitoring.

Objective: The aim of this study was to evaluate a novel smartwatch- and smartphone-based digital monitoring platform to remotely monitor signs and symptoms of HD.

Methods: This analysis aimed to determine the feasibility and reliability of the Roche HD Digital Monitoring Platform over a 4-week period and cross-sectional validity over a 2-week interval. Key criteria assessed were feasibility, evaluated by adherence and quality control failure rates; test-retest reliability; known-groups validity; and convergent validity of sensor-based measures with existing clinical measures. Data from 3 studies were used: the predrug screening phase of an open-label extension study evaluating tominersen (NCT03342053) and 2 untreated cohorts—the HD Natural History Study (NCT03664804) and the Digital-HD study. Across these studies, controls (n=20) and individuals with premanifest (n=20) or manifest (n=179) HD completed 6 motor and 2 cognitive tests at home and in the clinic.

Results: Participants in the open-label extension study, the HD Natural History Study, and the Digital-HD study completed 89.95% (1164/1294), 72.01% (2025/2812), and 68.98% (1454/2108) of the active tests, respectively. All sensor-based features showed good to excellent test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient 0.89-0.98) and generally low quality control failure rates. Good overall convergent validity of sensor-derived features to Unified HD Rating Scale outcomes and good overall known-groups validity among controls, premanifest, and manifest participants were observed. Among participants with manifest HD, the digital cognitive tests demonstrated the strongest correlations with analogous in-clinic tests (Pearson correlation coefficient 0.79-0.90).

Conclusions: These results show the potential of the HD Digital Monitoring Platform to provide reliable, valid, continuous remote monitoring of HD symptoms, facilitating the evaluation of novel treatments and enhanced clinical monitoring and care for individuals with HD.