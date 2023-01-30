Alexandria, VA – The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph K. Lim, MD, FAASLD of Yale University will serve as the next Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Liver Disease (CLD), a free multimedia review journal that aims to provide education for clinicians diagnosing and managing patients with liver disease.

Dr. Lim is a Professor of Medicine and Vice-Chief of the Section of Digestive Diseases at Yale University, where he serves as Director of Clinical Hepatology and Associate Chief of Yale-New Haven Health System Digestive Health. He is a graduate of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL and completed training in Internal Medicine at Yale University in New Haven, CT and Gastroenterology/Hepatology at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA.

In his role at the Yale Liver Center, he conducts patient-oriented research evaluating clinical outcomes in chronic liver disease and runs an active clinical trials program examining novel investigational agents for viral hepatitis and NASH. Dr. Lim has served the AASLD in several roles, including Hepatitis C SIG Steering Committee (chair), CME Committee (chair), Scientific Program Committee, Viral Hepatitis Elimination Taskforce and AASLD-IDSA Hepatitis C Guidance Panel.

"I am deeply honored by the privilege to serve the AASLD as next Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Liver Disease. It is both a humbling and exciting opportunity to build upon the legacy of my colleagues Dr. Michael Lucey and Dr. Nancy Reau who have guided CLD into its place as the preeminent educational journal in hepatology. I look forward to partnering with the editorial team and AASLD membership in expanding the scope, quality, impact and global reach of CLD during my tenure."

Starting in January 2024, Dr. Lim will take over from current CLD Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Nancy Reau of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Dr. Reau has served as CLD Editor-in-Chief since 2018 and has introduced a number of innovations.

“AASLD journals are central to our mission to advance and disseminate the science and practice of hepatology, and to promote liver health and high-quality patient care,” said AASLD President Norah Terrault, MD, MPH, FAASLD. “Our Editors are leaders in the field who work tirelessly to promote cutting-edge topics and help our field evolve. We thank Dr. Reau for all her leadership and we look forward to supporting Dr. Lim as he executes his vision for CLD.” Learn more about Clinical Liver Disease and follow CLD on Twitter @CLD_Learning.

