Newswise — CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 – The Acoustical Society of America will hold its 184th meeting May 8-12 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Hotel. ASA184 will offer in-person and hybrid sessions throughout the week.

The scientific conference brings together acousticians, researchers, musicians, and more experts from around the world. While in Chicago, they will describe their work on topics that include measuring the calls of Puerto Rican coqui frogs, communicating with artificial intelligence, capturing the sounds of the stratosphere, simulating sounds on other planets, and ensuring linguistic justice by considering the unique aspects of African American English. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA184 hashtag.

Reporters are invited to attend in-person and hybrid sessions at no cost (registration details below).

Media are also encouraged to participate in a series of livestreamed press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy sessions on Tuesday, May 9. Media may register to join the press conferences virtually or in person. Times and topics will be announced in the coming weeks, and journalists may pre-register here: https://live.webcastplatform.com/go/asa.

--------------------- SAMPLING OF INTERESTING SESSIONS --------------------

1pAB3 - Climate change drives frog call change in Puerto Rico: Predictions and implications.

1aEA9 - 3D-printed acoustic head simulators that talk and move.

2pPA11 - Virtual imaging trials to investigate impact of skin color on three-dimensional optoacoustic tomography of the breast.

2aSC8 - Clear speech in the new digital era: Speaking and listening clearly to voice-AI systems.

3aSC7 - Kids talk too: Linguistic justice and child African American English.

3pMU5 - Sonification of ocean data in art-science.

4aPAa9 - What might we hear on other worlds? A free demonstration programme for planetaria.

4pEA2 - Capturing the sounds of the stratosphere using solar hot air balloons.

More information on these and all other meeting sessions is available via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program:

Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/

Technical program: https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/planner.php?id=ASASPRING23&proof=true

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the hybrid/in-person meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at . For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

