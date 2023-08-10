Newswise — WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 — Recorded media briefings from the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS), ACS Fall 2023, will be accessible starting on Monday, Aug. 14, by 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) here: www.acs.org/acsfall2023briefings.

If you are planning to tweet about the meeting, please use the hashtag #ACSFall2023. Follow @ACSpressroom on Twitter for updates.

If you have questions or need help accessing the briefings online, contact us by email at [email protected] or by phone at 415-978-3606 at the on-site ACS Press Center.

ACS Fall 2023 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in-person Aug. 13–17. The meeting features about 12,000 presentations on a wide range of science topics. Journalists and public information officers are encouraged to apply for complimentary press registration by completing this form. Subscribe to the ACS Meetings Newsroom channel for updates.

For health and safety information for ACS Fall 2023, please visit the FAQ webpage.

