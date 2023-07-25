Newswise — PBD Biotech developers of Actiphage TB, a ground-breaking phage-based diagnostic for laboratory tuberculosis testing, has today announced it has secured the grant of a US patent for its diagnostic kit. The company is exhibiting in the AACC Clinical Lab Expo on booth #4578.

Grant of this US patent relating to Mycobacteria detection using bacteriophages, and specifically to the diagnostic kit, provides further important protection for the Actiphage technology.

Jane Theaker CEO of PBD Biotech explains: “We already have a granted US Patent for the specific method steps, but this new allowance relates to the specific components that make up the Actiphage TB diagnostic kit, strengthening our rights.”

“We are particularly pleased with this result, claims covering diagnostic kits are notoriously difficult to obtain before the USPTO as the components of the kit are generally considered individually and not in relation to how the kit is to be used.”

PBD Biotech is a clinical-stage diagnostic company and pioneer in phage-based diagnostics. It is focused on the development of Actiphage TB as a blood test for the detection of tuberculosis in latent TB screening and drug management.

PBD Biotech recently initiated one of the largest clinical trials for Actiphage TB to date, building on a prior study that demonstrated detection of Mycobacteria tuberculosis (Mtb) in the blood of naive pulmonary TB patients.

PBD Biotech is one of eight start-ups selected to present at the DxPx Conference US 2023, part of the AACC Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California on July 26 2023.

PBD is actively seeking investment and life sciences partners to support Actiphage TB clinical development and commercialization.

DxPx is the only conference dedicated to facilitating M&A, licensing, and financing opportunities for Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, and Life Sciences Tools companies.

