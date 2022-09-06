Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., September 6, 2022 – The survival rates of adolescent and young adults with cancer have risen dramatically due to advancements in cancer therapies. However, this population is at higher risk of developing treatment-related chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, secondary cancers and psychosocial issues that may be disruptive to social development, also known as late effects. There is a growing consensus that adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle with an emphasis on physical activity can help mitigate some of these detrimental effects.

Katie Devine, PhD, MPH is section chief of Pediatric Population Science, Outcomes, and Disparities Research in the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health; and associate professor of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She focuses on exploring the psychosocial aspects of pediatric, adolescent, and young adult cancer survivorship, including survivorship care and health promotion for survivors. Some of her work has included exploring the feasibility of a group-based exercise intervention paired with wearable activity trackers and a mobile app to encourage survivors to engage regularly in physical activity. Most recently, Dr. Devine published a commentary in JAMA Network Open about the role of parents in supporting physical activity among child and adolescent cancer survivors. (doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.19327).