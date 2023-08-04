Newswise — At LifeBridge Health Physical Therapy in collaboration with NovaCare Rehabilitation, individuals are discovering new and unexpected ways that physical therapy can transform their quality of life.



“The majority of our patients are orthopedic patients, injured athletes, and people living with general aches and pains,” says Market Manager Todd Shrager, P.T., A.T.C. “But our collaboration with a national leader like NovaCare keeps us at the forefront of physical therapy research and enables the therapy team to bring an entire roster of unique services and specialists to the community.”

The roster is indeed diverse, with services ranging from concussion management and aquatics therapy to hand therapy and vestibular rehabilitation (for patients living with inner ear disorders). But perhaps the most unique service is ReVital, the industry’s first cancer rehabilitation program, which is specially designed to help patients manage and recuperate from the often-harsh side effects of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.



“Our ReVital therapists are trained and certified to understand not only what cancer can do to the body, but also what cancer treatment can do,” explains Shrager. “It’s a holistic, full-body approach that’s focused on survivorship and wellness even after the patient’s treatment ends.”



As part of the ReVital program, physical therapists work closely with the cancer care teams at Carroll, Northwest and Sinai hospitals to create a seamless, comprehensive

care plan for each patient. It’s a level of collaboration that Shrager says is true of all LifeBridge Health Physical Therapy services.



“There’s a wonderful continuity of care between us and our patients’ physicians at all of our locations because we are part of the LifeBridge Health family,” he says.



Collaborative Care for Athletes

NovaCare and LifeBridge Health have expanded their collaboration to bring medical resources to local athletes throughout the region. In addition to LifeBridge Health’s ongoing partnerships with Loyola University and Carroll County High School Athletics, the LifeBridge Health Sports Medicine team has recently become the official medical provider for The Baseball Warehouse, Pipeline Soccer Club and Baltimore Celtic Soccer Club. Together, NovaCare and LifeBridge Health will help athletes with injury prevention and treatment through physician access, athletic training, physical therapy and education.



Heal Without the Hassle

LifeBridge Health Physical Therapy makes recovery easier with 18 full-service locations throughout the community.