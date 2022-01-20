Newswise — We are delighted to invite you to submit your examples of aerogel use in architecture, construction, refurbishment and monument preservation as built solutions or student projects. We are searching for the top realized projects internationally to showcase the best projects of architects, civil engineers and students of these fields. The best projects selected by our jury will be shortlisted for our Aerogel Architecture Awards ceremony hosted on August 5th at NEST Empa campus near Zurich, which will give broad recognition to the projects. The projects will be published in relevant international publications and portals. The award celebrates the best examples with regards to energy efficiency, unconventional solutions, translucent daylighting, high performing buildings solutions with use of superinsulating aerogel materials.
Category
REALIZED SOLUTIONS / architects, civil engineers and their studios
STUDENT DESIGNS / architecture and civil engineering students
Schedule
January 19, 2022 – Competition announcement and registration opens
June 30, 2022 – Project submission deadline (23:59 hours Zurich time)
August 05, 2022 – Winners’ announcement event, NEST building, Empa Duebendorf
Submission conditions
Architectural and civil engineering studios can submit their realized project of renovation, refurbishment or new buildings located in any country and place. Students of architecture and civil engineering can submit their proposals and design studio projects with use of aerogels. The award is communicated in English. Projects should be no older than three years. Highly encouraged are submissions of realized projects of renovation or protected buildings, refurbished buildings and new buildings where the energy efficiency was improved using aerogel insulation materials or translucency of silica aerogels is used. Winners will be invited to Switzerland for the announcement event, which will take place at the NEST building at the Empa campus in Duebendorf (Zurich). The winners will receive a memorial trophy and will be invited to introduce shortly their project within ca. 10 minutes to broader audience.
Please send a ZIP or RAR file (max. 20MB) on email: [email protected] (secretary) until deadline.
- 1 PDF A1 size poster (landscape) with plans, section, photographs and linear drawings (layout for download)
- 1 MS Word *.docx document with description ca. 300 words of the project (text can be on the poster)
- 1-3 pcs JPEG - cover photos of the project, which will be used in media and webpages, high resolution
- 1x detail of use of aerogel based insulation (on the poster), linear technical drawing with emphasized aerogel part (Blue RGB – 95,183,215) and list of materials