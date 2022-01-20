Newswise — We are delighted to invite you to submit your examples of aerogel use in architecture, construction, refurbishment and monument preservation as built solutions or student projects. We are searching for the top realized projects internationally to showcase the best projects of architects, civil engineers and students of these fields. The best projects selected by our jury will be shortlisted for our Aerogel Architecture Awards ceremony hosted on August 5th at NEST Empa campus near Zurich, which will give broad recognition to the projects. The projects will be published in relevant international publications and portals. The award celebrates the best examples with regards to energy efficiency, unconventional solutions, translucent daylighting, high performing buildings solutions with use of superinsulating aerogel materials.

Category

REALIZED SOLUTIONS / architects, civil engineers and their studios

STUDENT DESIGNS / architecture and civil engineering students

Schedule

January 19, 2022 – Competition announcement and registration opens

June 30, 2022 – Project submission deadline (23:59 hours Zurich time)

August 05, 2022 – Winners’ announcement event, NEST building, Empa Duebendorf

Submission conditions

Architectural and civil engineering studios can submit their realized project of renovation, refurbishment or new buildings located in any country and place. Students of architecture and civil engineering can submit their proposals and design studio projects with use of aerogels. The award is communicated in English. Projects should be no older than three years. Highly encouraged are submissions of realized projects of renovation or protected buildings, refurbished buildings and new buildings where the energy efficiency was improved using aerogel insulation materials or translucency of silica aerogels is used. Winners will be invited to Switzerland for the announcement event, which will take place at the NEST building at the Empa campus in Duebendorf (Zurich). The winners will receive a memorial trophy and will be invited to introduce shortly their project within ca. 10 minutes to broader audience.

Please send a ZIP or RAR file (max. 20MB) on email: [email protected] (secretary) until deadline.