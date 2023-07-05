Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – July 5, 2023 – In its ongoing effort to support the entire eye care team, the American Academy of Ophthalmology today announced that it has established a new membership group to support the professional interests of allied health professionals and will welcome in members of the Association of Technical Personnel in Ophthalmology. The new group, called the American Academy of Ophthalmic Professionals™ (AAOP™), will begin admitting technicians, ophthalmic assistants, photographers, nurses, orthoptists and other members of the clinical team in August 2023.

As part of the Academy, AAOP members will enjoy expanded opportunities for career advancement and access to the most up-to-date information in the field, including a new technician learning track at AAO 2023, the Academy’s annual meeting in San Francisco this November.

“Well-trained clinical teams play a vital role in delivering comprehensive, high-quality care to our patients,” said Stephen D. McLeod, MD, CEO of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “As the principal source of continuing education and career development for all of ophthalmology, the Academy is eager to support allied health professionals who partner with physicians in protecting sight and empowering lives.”

Practice leaders can now take advantage of the new training and educational resources that will be available to everyone on clinical staff, including:

AAO 2023: Discounted Registration Fee and Technician Track Registration for the Academy’s annual meeting includes access to the most comprehensive technician learning track with more than a dozen courses covering exams, surgery and scribing, plus other clinical and coding courses that earn IJCAHPO credits. Save more than $300 off the non-member Health Professional registration fee.

AAOP-Talk: Connect in Real Time The online community allows members to connect in real time with supportive peers, have questions answered, offer tips and share best practices.

Clinical Teams Express Newsletter Valuable tips and pearls for clinic flow, technical skills, patient experience, team development, coding, compliance and more delivered straight to inboxes every quarter.

AAOP Members-Only Website Members can log in to access world-class training and educational resources, including videos, short articles, check lists, ophthalmic coding support and more.

Product Discounts in the Academy Store Save up to 40 percent on ophthalmology's most-trusted coding tools, technician training programs and practice management resources.

