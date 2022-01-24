Newswise — WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 — The American Chemical Society (ACS) announces a portfolio of strategic initiatives designed to have a transformational impact on the chemistry enterprise. During the coming five years, ACS will invest up to $50 million in four initiatives, each of which embodies ACS’ commitment to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.

The portfolio of strategic initiatives focuses on enabling a sustainable future, ensuring a skilled technical workforce and enhancing scientific data collections.

The ACS Campaign for a Sustainable Future Initiative will position ACS as a leader in advancing chemistry innovations to address the challenges articulated in the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. This multifaceted initiative will have lasting impact on how we conduct research, how we teach chemistry and how we collaborate globally.





The Strategic Initiative on Fostering a Skilled Technical Workforce focuses on recruitment and development of a diverse group of students and potential employees in the chemical sciences to help build capacity to address workforce needs. This initiative aims to “change the message” by increasing awareness and ensuring accurate information about careers within the chemical enterprise and to build partnerships through the coordinated collaboration of the diverse network of stakeholders critical to the recruitment and preparation of the future skilled technical workforce.





The Accelerating Digital Research Data Products Initiative will design and build the infrastructure to enhance the reusability of primary research data associated with journal articles, including improving text and data mining capabilities. This will enable ACS to enhance its support of the chemistry enterprise by developing open and accessible research data products.





The CAS Accelerating Life Sciences Growth Initiative empowers CAS to attract and serve global scientific innovators by adding content/capabilities specifically targeting molecular biologists and medicinal chemists. This initiative accelerates content aggregation and curation efforts that enable CAS to expand its high-quality scientific content collection, enterprise solutions and custom services in areas such as antibodies, proteomics, metabolomics and agriculture.

“Our intent is that this investment will result in dramatic change that has an important and lasting impact for chemistry and the chemistry enterprise,” says Paul W. Jagodzinski, Ph.D., chair of the ACS Board of Directors, on behalf of the Board members. “Through these strategic initiatives and all of our activities, we continue to work toward achieving the ACS vision of improving all people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.”

