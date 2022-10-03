Newswise — CHICAGO, October 3, 2022 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) is proud to announce its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) this October.

This year’s focus is built on the theme of Empowerment. With increased awareness of infection prevention and safety protocols, the essential role of dental hygienists moved into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic. NDHM is an opportunity to honor their commitment to empowering hygienists and their patients with the information needed to achieve and maintain optimal oral health. Throughout the month of October, NDHM will shine a light on the dual purpose of the empowerment theme: to advance the dental hygiene profession, and to support dental hygiene professionals with the tools, confidence and educational resources they need to promote self-care to their patients and the public.

ADHA 2022-2023 President Dawn Dean, RDH, MSDH, says, "The mission of ADHA is to unite and empower dental hygienists to enhance the public’s oral and overall health. Colgate shares this passion and recognizes the power of the dental hygienist, which makes Colgate the perfect partner — for the third year in a row — for National Dental Hygiene Month.”

ADHA established NDHM in 2009 to promote good oral health and celebrate the dedication of dental hygienists across the country. This October, ADHA will advance that message through its partnership with Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a trio of educational webinars. Each webinar will offer continuing education credits and is available at no charge for the entire professional oral health community. “Learn how to Stay Agile in the Face of Change” (Oct. 12), “Be An Empowered Hygienist” (Oct. 19) and “Thrive Across Generations” (Oct. 26). All webinars will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT.

“Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company that’s reimagining a healthier future for all. One way we help fulfill our purpose is by empowering dental hygienists with education and products designed to improve the oral health of their patients with proven oral care therapies,” says Barry Reichgott, General Manager, Colgate® Oral Pharmaceuticals, Inc. We couldn’t be happier to join forces with ADHA to celebrate the dedication of dental hygienists this October – and always.”

For more information about ADHA’s National Dental Hygiene Month, including registration for the NDHM webinar series, visit https://www.adha.org/ndhm.

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the only organization representing the professional interests of the more than 200,000 dental hygienists in the United States. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. To learn more about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit adha.org.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com