Newswise — Aug. 09, 2021 – The ATS Research Program today announced two new grant opportunities made possible by the American Lung Association/ATS/CHEST Foundation Respiratory Health Equity Research Award. Each grant provides $100,000 in funding per year for two years.

The first award is intended to support investigators who will address topics on improving clinical outcomes in preventing and/or treating lung disease in groups disproportionately impacted, namely under-represented minority patient groups.

The second award is intended to support an investigator who is a person of color who is doing clinical research in a pulmonary disease that disproportionately affects communities of color. These are the first partner grants that the three organizations have collaborated on to offer to young investigators. Previously, the Society offered the ATS Diversity Grant in partnership with the CHEST Foundation.

“Equity in health care and research are critically important goals and the American Thoracic Society is proud to offer opportunities to fund research that will not only address gaps in clinical care, but will also support individuals from groups traditionally excluded from science whose contributions are needed to help move the needle on health equity,” said Health Equity and Diversity Committee Chair Neeta Thakur, MD.

“The American Lung Association is proud to support these important research grants that will seek to address lung health disparities and improve clinical outcomes for underserved patient groups,” said Stephen O’Kane, Chair of the American Lung Association National Board of Directors.

“The CHEST Foundation is proud to support these new grants that will contribute to building equity in health care,” says CHEST Foundation Board President Ian Nathanson, MD, FCCP. “Through a recent Listening Tour initiative, the foundation heard from dozens of voices across the country how severe the inequalities are for POC. By joining other respiratory societies to create grants that support those in need, we can begin to address the growing disparities.”

The application process for the next cycle of grant opportunities is now open. Visit the ATS Research Program website to learn more.

About the ATS Research Program The American Thoracic Society and its Research Program are improving respiratory health worldwide by supporting young investigators in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. The ATS Research Program, established in 2004, bolsters new investigators as they strive to launch independent research careers dedicated to innovation in patient care.

Since 2004, the Research Program has awarded $21.9 million in research grants to 321 investigators who have gone on to secure more than $491 million in federal funding. That's a return on investment of $22 per dollar awarded.

About the American Lung Association The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About CHEST Foundation

The CHEST Foundation, the charitable foundation of the American College of Chest Physicians, champions lung health by supporting clinical research, community service and patient education. Through CHEST Foundation-supported programs, CHEST’s 19,000+ members engage in advancing the lung health of millions of patients in local communities around the world. More than 95 cents of every dollar raised goes toward advancing the foundation’s mission-based programming. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $10 million in funding for clinical research and community service, with a reach that spans more than 60 countries. For more information about the CHEST Foundation, visit chestfoundation.org.