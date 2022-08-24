Newswise — CHICAGO – Adults who use cannabis consume more opioids after surgery. Reducing noise in the operating room (OR) improves postoperative behavior in children, including decreased temper tantrums and fussiness about eating. Minorities are less likely to have patient-centered end-of-life care. These are among the important research findings being presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Oct. 21-25 in New Orleans.

ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022, the most impactful event in anesthesiology, will feature:

Scientific research updates , featuring 500 abstracts highlighting the best science in the specialty, including how Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols minimized care gaps during the pandemic in patients having outpatient joint replacement surgery.

, featuring 500 abstracts highlighting the best science in the specialty, including how Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols minimized care gaps during the pandemic in patients having outpatient joint replacement surgery. More than 350 educational sessions , including racial and ethnic disparities in health care, updates on the opioid crisis and pain management treatments, the impact of COVID-19 on the anesthetic and critical care of patients, the latest research on pediatric anesthesia and more.

, including racial and ethnic disparities in health care, updates on the opioid crisis and pain management treatments, the impact of COVID-19 on the anesthetic and critical care of patients, the latest research on pediatric anesthesia and more. Keynote speaker Mick Ebeling , an inventor, humanitarian and entrepreneur who was named one of the “Top 50 Most Creative People” by Fortune Magazine, will present “AI for the Sake of Humanity – Jekyll Vs. Hyde,” exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to make the world, and the OR, a better place.

, an inventor, humanitarian and entrepreneur who was named one of the “Top 50 Most Creative People” by Fortune Magazine, will present “AI for the Sake of Humanity – Jekyll Vs. Hyde,” exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to make the world, and the OR, a better place. Andrew J. Davidson, M.D., MBBS, FANZCA, FAHMS, and Deborah J. Culley, M.D., will present the “Journal Symposium on Delirium,” discussing the latest research and rapidly evolving science behind the condition – including how to better identify, predict and reduce its occurrence.

and will present the “Journal Symposium on Delirium,” discussing the latest research and rapidly evolving science behind the condition – including how to better identify, predict and reduce its occurrence. Karen Domino, M.D., M.P.H. , will present the Ellison Pierce Lecture “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Perioperative Patient Safety,” explaining the complex factors that create disparities in perioperative outcomes, and sharing recommendations to improve equity and patient safety and reduce disparities in perioperative care.

, will present the “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Perioperative Patient Safety,” explaining the complex factors that create disparities in perioperative outcomes, and sharing recommendations to improve equity and patient safety and reduce disparities in perioperative care. An exhibit hall featuring industry leaders and innovators, hands-on learning experiences, research updates, products, resources and services to help anesthesiologists deliver the best patient care.

What: ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022

When: Oct. 21-25

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130

To register, email [email protected] with your press credentials or a letter of assignment.

