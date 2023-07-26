Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced it has been selected as a 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This marks the seventh consecutive year the Society has received the designation. The honor identifies companies that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

“ASA is delighted to receive this honor for a seventh year, as we continuously strive to positively impact the lives and careers of our employees by incorporating a full slate of health and wellness, DEI-focused, charitable, mentoring and leadership, and other benefits and opportunities,” said Paul Pomerantz, ASA CEO. “Our staff values are more than just a page in a handbook. They define the most vital qualities of our organization’s culture and provide direction on how we achieve high levels of excellence each day.”

This year, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) is releasing results for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation from its spring, summer, fall, and winter application cycles. The summer Best and Brightest program honored 137 winning organizations, including ASA, from across the country, out of 1,100 nominations. Winners will be recognized during the 2023 Best and Brightest National Summit in September.

Best and Brightest national winners are scored based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This year’s winners raised the bar and scored above the benchmark in the following categories: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“The companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as the companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. “Given today’s need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence.”

In June, ASA was also named a 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago for the seventh year. Additionally, in July the Society was named a 2023 Best and Brightest in Wellness® for the second time.

