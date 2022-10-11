Newswise — NEW ORLEANS — Michael W. Champeau, M.D., FASA, adjunct clinical professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, and president of Associated Anesthesiologists Medical Group, was today named president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), the nation’s largest organization of physician anesthesiologists. Dr. Champeau assumed office at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting and will serve for one year.

“I’m honored to serve ASA and its 55,000 members as the next ASA president,” said Dr. Champeau. “I’m committed to continuing ASA’s successes in advancing the specialty and look forward to generating solutions to the challenges facing our health care system and profession. It is vital that we preserve physician-led anesthesia care, prevent harmful Medicare payment cuts, support our early-career physicians and implement fair surprise medical bill legislation. Together we will also ensure that patient safety remains our highest priority.”

Dr. Champeau is a member of ASA’s Executive Committee and Administrative Council. He has served ASA in numerous roles, including ASA president-elect, first vice president, treasurer and assistant treasurer. He has also served on ASA’s Committee on Government Affairs, the Committee on Practice Management and the PAC Executive Board.



In addition to his commitments to ASA, Dr. Champeau is past president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists and was president of the medical staff at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, California. He is a member of the California Medical Association and American Medical Association, as well as a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is also a recipient of the California Society of Anesthesiologists’ Distinguished Service Award and the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Distinguished Medical Staff Service Award.

Dr. Champeau received his Bachelor of Science degree, with highest honors, from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana before receiving his medical degree from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a residency in anesthesiology at Stanford. He is board-certified in both anesthesiology and pediatrics.

“Dr. Champeau’s contributions have been invaluable to ASA and our members, as well as our patients, colleagues and collaborators,” said ASA Immediate Past President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “He brings a strong leadership background and many years of experience to his presidency and will continue to move the specialty forward.”

Dr. Champeau resides in Burlingame, California, with his wife, pediatrician Patricia Soong, M.D.

