AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY CALLS ON CONGRESS TO INCREASE FUNDING FOR THE US TRANSPLANT SYSTEM

Today, leaders of the American Society of Nephrology are meeting with Congress, asking for their continued support of increased funding for the US transplant system

Congress passed the Securing the US Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Act (PL 118-14) in 2023 to increase accountability, transparency, and competition in the management of the US transplant system

Congress should provide an $8 million increase in Fiscal Year (FY) 25 to continue their commitment to the more than 100,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant

Newswise — Washington, DC (April 18, 2024) – Today, leaders from the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) will meet with their congressional delegations and call for their support of an $8 million increase for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Organ Transplantation Program in FY 25 This funding, totaling $67 million, will be used to continue Congress’ commitment to people seeking a transplant and will implement reforms to modernize the transplant system and make transplant care more accessible.

“ASN urges Congress to build on its historic commitment to people seeking a kidney transplant by increasing investment in the US transplant system” stated ASN President Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN. “People with kidney failure deserve to have access to the best therapy for kidney failure—a kidney transplant—maximized at every opportunity. ASN is grateful for the leadership demonstrated by Congress and the administration in establishing long-needed reforms to the transplant system, and now is the time to double-down on these improvements and ensure the US transplant system is more proficient in serving patients and their families.”

There are more than 100,000 people waiting for an organ transplant, including more than 90,000 people waiting for a kidney. A kidney transplant is the best therapy for most of the more than 800,000 with kidney failure, providing better outcomes for patients and lower costs to Medicare compared to dialysis, the only other therapy available to manage kidney failure. In 2023, the US performed 27,000 kidney transplants, far short of meeting the need of the thousands on the kidney transplant waitlist.

Congress unanimously passed the Securing the US OPTN Act (P.L. 118-14) in 2023 to increase transparency, accountability, and competition in the management of the transplant network. In March 2024, Congress renewed its commitment to people seeking an organ transplant by providing $59 million, a $23 million increase, in the fiscal year 2024 funding bill to implement the reforms called for in the Securing the US OPTN Act.

“As a transplant nephrologist, I have seen first-hand the need for making the transplant system more efficient, transparent, and navigable” said ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee Chair Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN. “Right now, one in four kidneys go unused even though tens of thousands of people are waiting for a transplant. By continuing to invest in the generational reforms called for in the Securing the US OPTN Act and implemented in the HRSA OPTN Modernization Initiative, Congress will directly improve the lives of my patients and the more than 90,000 Americans waiting for a kidney transplant.”

As Congress prepares its government funding legislation for FY 25, ASN is requesting that Congress build on this historic support and provide an $8 million increase, totaling $67 million, to continue implementing these reforms and others included as part of HRSA’s OPTN Modernization Initiative. HRSA has requested this funding to establish independent governance for OPTN, invest in core systems to improve patient outcomes and system functionality, and to modernize the information and technology infrastructure system underpinning the transplant system to leverage industry-leading standards and practices.

Transforming the transplant system is a top priority of ASN, and its members will continue to work with policymakers in Congress and the administration to maximize access to the best therapy currently available for kidney failure, a kidney transplant.

