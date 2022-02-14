Amy Williams, an astrobiologist at the University of Florida who is a participating scientist on NASA’s Mars rover missions, is available to talk about the Perseverance rover as it marks its one-year anniversary on the red planet on Feb. 18. The rover is sending photos and collecting rocks and atmosphere to send back to Earth for analysis. Scientists are investigating the samples for evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. What’s next for the rover? And what have scientists learned so far? Williams can answer those questions and more.