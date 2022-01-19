Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Anemia is prevalent in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and has been linked to impaired outcomes after the procedure. Few studies have evaluated the impact of anemia and new ischemic lesions post TAVR.

METHODS:

We prospectively enrolled 158 patients who received TAVR in our center. Anemia was defined according to the World Health Organization criteria as hemoglobin <12 g/dL in women and <13 g/dL in men. All patients underwent diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (DW-MRI) procedure before and within 4–7 days after TAVR.