8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

UCLA Covel Commons

Newswise — UCLA Health Nursing and School of Nursing will host its 19th Annual Nursing Science and Innovation Conference on May 31 at the UCLA Covel Commons. This day-long conference will showcase science-based discoveries, best practices and processes, and policy development. This year’s conference theme is “Translating Research into Practice and Policy” – and will include addresses from two nationally recognized nurse scientists.

