Newswise — Charlottesville, VA (April 1, 2022). The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 6, No. 4 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/6/4/neurosurg-focus-video.6.issue-4.xml]) presents 13 articles discussing treatment options for the management of petroclival meningiomas.

Topic Editors: Sebastien Froelich, Ian F. Dunn, A. Samy Youssef, and Nicholas C. Bambakidis

As the Topic Editors discuss in their introduction for this issue, “The petroclival region of the posterolateral skull base continues to be an anatomic challenge for neurosurgeons. . . . This issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Videoprovides several unique case examples meant to illustrate the range of options deployed today in the management of these challenging tumors.”

Contents of the April issue:

“Introduction: Petroclival meningiomas” by Sebastien Froelich et al.

by Sebastien Froelich et al. “Endoscopic endonasal transclival petroclival meningioma resection” by Stephen T. Magill et al.

by Stephen T. Magill et al. “Resection of petroclival clear cell meningioma by the anterior transpetrosal approach: diagnosis of rare pathology and improvement of preoperative hearing disturbance” by Ken Matsushima et al.

by Ken Matsushima et al. “Combined petrosal approach for a huge retroclival meningioma preserving the cranial nerves” by Dong-Won Shin and Chang-Ki Hong

by Dong-Won Shin and Chang-Ki Hong “Extended middle fossa approach for resection of a petroclival meningioma and vestibular schwannoma” by Robert C. Rennert et al.

by Robert C. Rennert et al. “Endoscopic endonasal transpetroclival approach for recurrent bilateral petroclival meningioma” by Yuki Shinya et al.

by Yuki Shinya et al. “Combined transpetrosal approach for giant petroclival meningioma: 2-dimensional operative video” by Vera Vigo et al.

by Vera Vigo et al. “Approach selection for resection of petroclival meningioma” by Christina Jackson et al.

by Christina Jackson et al. “Endoscopic-assisted combined transcrusal anterior petrosal approach for resection of large petroclival meningioma: operative video and nuances of technique ” by Ali Tayebi Meybodi and James K. Liu

” by Ali Tayebi Meybodi and James K. Liu “Microsurgical resection of a large petroclival meningioma via translabyrinthine approach combined with middle fossa craniotomy” by Abdullah Keleş et al.

by Abdullah Keleş et al. “Modified Dolenc-Kawase anterior petrous rhomboid approach for petroclival meningioma: surgical nuances and complication avoidance” by Ashish Suri et al.

by Ashish Suri et al. “Anterior petrosal (Kawase) approach to petroclival meningioma: 2-dimensional operative video” by Eva M. Wu et al.

by Eva M. Wu et al. “Right posterior petrosectomy for resection of petroclival meningioma” by Kunal V. Vakharia et al.

For additional information, please contact Gillian Shasby, Director of Publications, Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group, One Morton Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903; Email: [email protected] Phone 434-924-5555.

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system including the brain, spinal column, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.