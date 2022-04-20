Newswise — April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, observed each year to raise awareness and provide support for those suffering from this chronic disease. Parkinson’s disease, which affects approximately one million people in the U.S., is a life-changing diagnosis for patients and their loved ones. The debilitating nature of the disease disrupts the ability to perform many of life’s basic tasks, making the support of family and friends a dire necessity. To begin understanding the realities of life with Parkinson’s, we must first look at how the disease itself works.



Parkinson’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects the motor system, causing shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination. Most cases of Parkinson’s disease are idiopathic, meaning they present spontaneously and without clear cause, rather than genetic. Because Parkinson’s diagnoses are clinical, it is important to be aware of the symptoms.



“We base the diagnosis on exam findings.” explains Dr. Molly Del Santo, head of Sinai Hospital’s Movement Disorder Program. “Currently, we are unable to diagnose the disease before abnormal movements manifest.”



Treatment should be sought if you or someone you love is experiencing slowness of movement (also called bradykinesia), tremor while at rest, rigidity and stiffness, or abnormal gait and posture. Once diagnosed with Parkinson’s, your doctor will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan based on your unique circumstances.



Some common treatments for the symptoms of Parkinson’s include synthetic dopamine pills, deep brain stimulation and focused ultrasound. Synthetic dopamine pills, generically named Carbidopa-Levodopa, can address the cardinal symptoms of Parkinson’s by replenishing the brain’s depleted dopamine neurons. For those who are responding well to synthetic dopamine but still experiencing persistent or fluctuating tremors, deep brain stimulation can be an effective treatment option. Rather than through chemical means, this procedure stimulates the brain with electricity, targeting dopamine brain cells. Focused ultrasound can also be used to mitigate tremors and other symptoms of Parkinson’s. However, the procedure is permanent and can only be used to treat symptoms on one side of the body. While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, patients can strengthen their bodies against its symptoms through exercise. Patients should keep in mind that they should not overexert themselves or put themselves at risk of falling while being physically active.



“What I promote is flexibility and aerobic exercise. So, the stronger and more flexible one is, the more you can do to fight the disease.”



Given that symptoms are so physically disruptive, patients with Parkinson’s disease are often forced to rely heavily on those around them for care. These realities can be extremely difficult for both Parkinson’s patients and their loved ones to cope with, but there is strength in numbers, and plenty of support options are available. LifeBridge Health’s Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Carroll Hospital offer Parkinson’s Disease support groups, including educational presentations, conversations with health psychologists, information about community resources and more. Additional support options for both patients and caregivers in Maryland can be found online via the Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support, or MAPS.



While Parkinson’s disease is a chronic diagnosis, both patients and those close to them have options available to find support and improve quality of life. This is one of the main reasons that Parkinson’s awareness is so important – it can drive patients to seek medical attention sooner than they may have otherwise.



“The more awareness there is, the sooner one can be diagnosed and treated,” Del Santo explains.



To learn more about Parkinson’s disease and treatments at LifeBridge Health, click here.



Sinai Hospital’s Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets on the first Monday of every month to provide help, advice and encouragement for Parkinson’s patients and their loved ones. If you or a loved one are a Parkinson’s patient at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, learn more and register for the support group by calling 410-601-1958.